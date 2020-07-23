Watch Live: Austinites Weigh In On Police Funding At First City Budget Hearing

By 21 minutes ago
  • Protesters call for the defunding of the Austin Police Department outside City Hall on July 11.
    Protesters call for the defunding of the Austin Police Department outside City Hall on July 11.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The City of Austin is hosting its first public hearing on a new budget Thursday, giving Austinites a chance to weigh in. The virtual hearing starts at 10 a.m., and there’s expected to be a heavy focus on what the city spends on its police department.

Last week, City Manager Spencer Cronk laid out the $4.2 billion budget, which includes a smaller property tax increase compared to years past. It calls for $61 million toward keeping people housed, and it cuts $8 million from a police budget forecasted to be $445 million.

Compared to last year's police budget of around $434 million, that equates to about a $150,000 decrease.

Watch the live video of the hearing below:

The Austin Justice Coalition, a group that has been leading protests against the killing of Black people by police, has called this “nowhere near” the changes the city should be making.

The group has been asking for at least $100 million cut from the budget, while other groups want twice that. Several council members have said they’ll ask for a bigger decrease, as well.

A second hearing will be held next week.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Austin City Council
City Budget
Spencer Cronk
Austin Police Department
Austin Justice Coalition

Related Content

Austin Proposes Budget That Includes Cutting Roughly 2% From The Police Department

By Jul 13, 2020
Student protesters hold a sign outside Austin City Hall on Saturday calling for the city to defund police and invest more in the community.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The City of Austin is proposing to reduce the Austin Police Department’s planned budget by $8.1 million, despite calls for much bigger cuts to the department. 

Brian Manley Was Praised As A Hero In The Austin Bombings. Now There's A Push To Get Rid Of Him.

By Jul 17, 2020
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley
Julia Reihs / KUT

 

Lee esta historia en español.

Before dawn on March 21, 2018, interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley stood on the side of I-35 in Round Rock, flanked by federal officers, and announced that the suspect in a series of bombings was dead.