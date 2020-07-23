Watch Live: Austinites Weigh In On Police Funding At First City Budget Hearing

The City of Austin is hosting its first public hearing on a new budget Thursday, giving Austinites a chance to weigh in. The virtual hearing starts at 10 a.m., and there’s expected to be a heavy focus on what the city spends on its police department.

Last week, City Manager Spencer Cronk laid out the $4.2 billion budget, which includes a smaller property tax increase compared to years past. It calls for $61 million toward keeping people housed, and it cuts $8 million from a police budget forecasted to be $445 million.

Compared to last year's police budget of around $434 million, that equates to about a $150,000 decrease.

Watch the live video of the hearing below:

The Austin Justice Coalition, a group that has been leading protests against the killing of Black people by police, has called this “nowhere near” the changes the city should be making.

The group has been asking for at least $100 million cut from the budget, while other groups want twice that. Several council members have said they’ll ask for a bigger decrease, as well.

A second hearing will be held next week.

