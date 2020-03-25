Watch Live: City Of Austin Gives Update On COVID-19 Crisis

The City of Austin is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. to give an update on the COVID-19 crisis. Dr. Jason Pickett, Austin's alternate health authority, will be speaking.

Overnight, Austin and Travis County's stay-at-home orders went into effect to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

If the stay-at-home orders were not instituted, the city's interim health authority, Dr. Mark Escott said, "by May, we will need to be able to provide 20,000 hospital beds a day for our community alone."