Watch Live: Democratic Presidential Candidates Discuss Education Policies At Houston Forum

By 3 minutes ago
  • Teachers say they want to hear about basic education issues like class size and national policy matters.
    Teachers say they want to hear about basic education issues like class size and national policy matters.
    Shannon Harrison / Houston Public Media

Roughly 10,000 teachers from across the country have gathered at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center to hear 10 of the Democratic presidential candidates discuss their education policies at the Strong Public Schools Presidential Forum.

Held as part of the National Education Association’s annual assembly, NEA President Lily Eskelsen García is moderating the forum, and members of the national teachers union submitted questions for the candidates.

Teachers at the event told News 88.7 they want to hear about basic education issues like class size and national policy matters.

Christina Medina, a teacher from Colorado, said she hopes the candidates discuss immigration issues. 

“When I think of my students in my classroom — I work with a predominantly Latino population — and so the first thing that comes to mind is immigration,” she said. “So I want to hear their ideas on immigration reform, especially considering some of my students are concerned about their parents or other family members being deported.”

The candidates speaking at the forum are: former Vice President Joe Biden, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, Mayor Bill DeBlasio, Sen. Kamala Harris, Gov. Jay Inslee, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Rep. Tim Ryan, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

It’s the second time that Democratic presidential candidates have stopped in Houston for a high-profile campaign event in recent months. In April, eight Democratic candidates spoke at the She the People Presidential Forum at Texas Southern University.

Though no Democrat has won Texas in decades, Harris County is a top draw for candidates seeking money, according to The Houston Chronicle. The paper reports that in 2012, Houston-area donors gave $14 million to Democrats — that number almost doubled in 2018, reaching $27 million.

The forum is set to run from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST. More details on the event are available, here

This post will be updated throughout the afternoon.

Tags: 
2020 Presidential Election
Education

Related Content

After Contentious Debate, Presidential Hopefuls Castro And O'Rourke Hold Dueling Rallies In Austin

By Jun 28, 2019
Michael Minasi for KUT

Two days after Democratic presidential candidates Julián Castro and Beto O’Rourke squared off over immigration on a debate stage in Miami, the Texans held simultaneous campaign events less than a mile from each other in downtown Austin.

Castro Spars With O'Rourke On Immigration: 'If You Did Your Homework On This Issue, You Would Know'

By & Jun 27, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

MIAMI — Home-state tensions flared between Democratic presidential candidates and native Texans Beto O'Rourke and Julián Castro at their party's first presidential debate Wednesday night, with Castro saying O'Rourke has not done his "homework" on the issue of immigration.

First Democratic Presidential Debate: Live Analysis

By Jun 26, 2019
Angela Hsieh / NPR

Twenty candidates have made it to the first round of Democratic primary debates. Ten take the stage Wednesday night, with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the center. Night 2, on Thursday, will include former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.