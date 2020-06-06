Watch Live: Democrats MJ Hegar And State Sen. Royce West Face Off In U.S. Senate Runoff Debate

By 34 minutes ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

MJ Hegar and state Sen. Royce West are taking part in a debate Saturday evening ahead of July 14's runoff election.

One of the two Democrats will go up against Republican Sen. John Cornyn in November. The debate, hosted by Austin's NBC station, KXAN, will start at 6 p.m. 

Hegar gained national attention during a 2018 Central Texas Congressional race where she narrowly lost to Rep. John Carter. She will face West, a longtime Dallas senator, who said in March he knew he had a tough road ahead.

Watch the live video of the debate below. Follow live updates from Houston Public Media politics and government reporter Andrew Schneider beneath the video.

Tags: 
MJ Hegar
Royce West

Related Content

Royce West Faces An Uphill, But Not Impossible, Battle Against MJ Hegar

By Jill Ament Mar 5, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez/KUT and Michael Minasi/KUT

From Texas Standard:

By the end of Super Tuesday, it still wasn't clear who would face MJ Hegar in a runoff to face Republican incumbent John Cornyn in the race for U.S. Senate in November. But finally, on Wednesday, a field of 12 candidates was winnowed  to two: Hegar and North Texas state Sen. Royce West. Their runoff election will be in late May.

Hegar And West Head To Runoff In U.S. Senate Race

By Mar 3, 2020
M.J. Hegar talks to supporters at an election watch party at the Riveter in Austin on Tuesday.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Air Force veteran Mary “MJ” Hegar, who led a crowded Democratic field to challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn for his seat in November, is heading to a runoff election with Dallas state Sen. Royce West.