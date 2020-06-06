Watch Live: Democrats MJ Hegar And State Sen. Royce West Face Off In U.S. Senate Runoff Debate

MJ Hegar and state Sen. Royce West are taking part in a debate Saturday evening ahead of July 14's runoff election.

One of the two Democrats will go up against Republican Sen. John Cornyn in November. The debate, hosted by Austin's NBC station, KXAN, will start at 6 p.m.

Hegar gained national attention during a 2018 Central Texas Congressional race where she narrowly lost to Rep. John Carter. She will face West, a longtime Dallas senator, who said in March he knew he had a tough road ahead.

Watch the live video of the debate below. Follow live updates from Houston Public Media politics and government reporter Andrew Schneider beneath the video.

