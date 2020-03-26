Watch Live: Gov. Abbott Gives Update On State Response To The Coronavirus Pandemic

By 32 minutes ago
  • Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to media at a press conference on COVID-19.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will give another update on the state’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at 2 p.m. 

He will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. 

During his last update on Tuesday, Abbott issued an order requiring hospitals to submit daily reports on bed capacity and COVID-19 tests to the state health department. He has been focused on increasing hospital capacity and getting more medical supplies for the state. While he issued an order limiting gatherings and requiring schools, bars and restaurant dining rooms to close, he has not issued a statewide shelter-in-place order as some governors have done.  

Watch the update live here:

