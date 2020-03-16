WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott Gives Update On State's Coronavirus Testing

By 11 minutes ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is giving an update on the state's response to the coronavirus.

Watch live here: 

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Greg Abbott

Related Content

COVID-19 Live Updates: Austin ISD Extends Closure, Doctors Call For Lockdown On Events

By 4 hours ago
Dawson Elementary School closes on Friday, March 13 following the first confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Austin.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Monday with the latest local news on the coronavirus. If you'd like to go through a roundup of Sunday's news on COVID-19, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email it to us at news@KUT.org. 

White House Says More Drive-Through Coronavirus Test Sites To Open This Week

By 22 hours ago

Updated at 8:00 p.m. ET

States hit hardest by the spread of coronavirus will see drive-through and walk-through testing sites set up this week, the White House said on Sunday, a shift that will provide more information about how widely the virus has spread across the country.

The sites each will be able to screen 2,000 to 4,000 people per day, with priority given to health care workers, first responders and people age 65 and older with respiratory symptoms and fevers above 99.6 degrees.

CDC Recommends Against Gatherings Of 50 Or More; States Close Bars And Restaurants

By 16 hours ago

Updated at 1:55 a.m. ET Monday

In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now advising against gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.