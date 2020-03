Gov. Greg Abbott is updating the public on Texas’ efforts to combat COVID-19 on Sunday at 3 p.m.

He’s giving the update at the State Capitol alongside Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

The address comes three days after Abbott issued an executive order that temporarily closes schools, bars, restaurant dining rooms and gyms — and limits gatherings to no more than 10 people.

