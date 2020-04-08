Watch Live: Gov. Abbott Provides Coronavirus Update

Gov. Greg Abbott is speaking about the state’s response to COVID-19 at noon in the State Capitol.

John Hellerstedt, the Texas Department of State Health Services commissioner, and Nim Kidd, the Texas Division of Emergency Management chief, as well as John Zerwas, the executive vice chancellor for health affairs of the University of Texas System, will join him.

During his last update on Monday, Abbott said he feels more confident now than ever in regard to Texas’ ability to acquire personal protective equipment — the gloves, masks, gowns and other materials health care professionals use while treating patients. The governor said some of the supplies are coming in through the federal government, but most are the result of efforts by a team he assembled in March to acquire more PPE.

Last week, Abbott issued an order requiring Texans to limit personal interactions that could lead to the spread of COVID-19. The order states schools will remain closed until at least May 4 and limits nonessential activities, though he refused to call it a stay-at-home order.

