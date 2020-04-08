Watch Live: Gov. Abbott Provides Coronavirus Update

Gov. Greg Abbott is speaking about the state’s response to COVID-19 at noon in the State Capitol. 

John Hellerstedt, the Texas Department of State Health Services commissioner, and Nim Kidd, the Texas Division of Emergency Management chief, as well as John Zerwas, the executive vice chancellor for health affairs of the University of Texas System, will join him. 

Watch the update live below:

During his last update on Monday, Abbott said he feels more confident now than ever in regard to Texas’ ability to acquire personal protective equipment — the gloves, masks, gowns and other materials health care professionals use while treating patients. The governor said some of the supplies are coming in through the federal government, but most are the result of efforts by a team he assembled in March to acquire more PPE. 

Last week, Abbott issued an order requiring Texans to limit personal interactions that could lead to the spread of COVID-19. The order states schools will remain closed until at least May 4 and limits nonessential activities, though he refused to call it a stay-at-home order. 

COVID-19 Live Updates: Williamson County Will Close Parks And Trails During Easter Weekend

Austin ISD schools, like Travis High School in South Austin, are closed indefinitely, the school district has said.
We'll be updating this story throughout the day Wednesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus pandemic. If you'd like to go through a roundup of COVID-19 news from Tuesday, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Majority Of COVID-19 Cases In Austin-Travis County Are Hard To Connect, Health Official Says

Workers handle paperwork at a drive-thru coronavirus screening site at CommUNITYCare Clinic at the Hancock Center in Austin last month.
As Austin tries to track down those who’ve come in contact with the 502 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, the interim health authority and public health medical director said it’s hard to draw a clear line between many of the cases.

Great Depression-Era Job Losses Expected In Austin Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

A business on South Congress is closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Nonessential businesses have been told to close to slow the spread of the disease.
The City of Austin is expecting Great Depression-era job losses as the coronavirus continues to shut down the economy. Current forecasts predict a quarter of a million people in Austin could be without jobs in the next couple months, an unemployment rate of about 25%. 

This Austinite Called 2,000 Times In One Day For Unemployment. She Ended Up Going In Person.

Businesses across Texas have closed and laid off or furloughed their employees as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.
Phone lines and the website to apply for unemployment benefits in Texas have been jammed for more than two weeks now. The Texas Workforce Commission says it has already processed more jobless claims since March 14 than it did in all of 2019. 