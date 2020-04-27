Watch Live: Gov. Abbott Says Businesses Can Reopen In Phases, Starting Friday

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce next steps Monday in his plan to reopen the Texas economy.

Earlier this month, the governor began outlining plans to gradually open certain parts of the workforce. He formed a “strike force” of state leaders and health officials to advise the process. Part of his plan went into effect Friday: Fetailers were allowed to begin offering to-go services.

Watch the press conference below:

During a press conference last week, he said his team is working on a program to get more Texans back to work. He said the team has received input from the private sector regarding strategies for safe ways to open while containing the spread of COVID-19.

He proceeded to do a series of radio interviews in which he said he would outline plans for opening a wide range of businesses such as restaurants, hair salons and retailers.

While business closures and stay-at-home orders have spurred protests at the Capitol this month, many Texans support these measures despite the blow to the economy, according to a recent University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll. Two-thirds of registered Texas voters agree with statewide and local decisions to suspend nonessential business, and more than three-quarters of them support stay-at-home orders.

As of Monday afternoon, 25,297 cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in Texas, and 290,517 tests have been administered, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. There have been 663 deaths related to the disease in the state, and 11,170 have recovered.

