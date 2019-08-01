Watch Live: KUT's Discussion On Homelessness In Austin

KUT is hosting an hourlong discussion during Morning Edition today on the issue of homelessness in the city, featuring guests across the spectrum, along with the people with the most at stake — Austinites living on the street.

You can listen to the discussion starting at 9 a.m. on KUT 90.5, listen online or watch video of the conversation here, courtesy of Decibel at KLRU.

We'll start with a panel discussion on the recent changes to ordinances affecting panhandling and camping rules, with Mayor Steve Adler, Police Chief Brian Manley and others.

Later in the show, we'll hear from a panel made up of people currently experiencing homelessness in Austin. We'll also hear from stakeholders in the plans for a shelter in each City Council district.

Finally, we'll wrap up the hour with a panel featuring service providers, discussing what leads to homelessness and what misconceptions are out there.