Watch Live: Mayor Adler And Austin Justice Coalition Leader Discuss Weekend's Protests

Austin Mayor Steve Adler is hosting a virtual discussion with Chas Moore, founder and executive director of the Austin Justice Coalition, tonight at 7 on Facebook Live. They’ll talk about race and justice in Austin, according to the mayor.

The conversation comes after a weekend of protests in the city demanding justice for black people killed by police in America, including George Floyd in Minneapolis and Mike Ramos in Austin.

Watch the conversation below:

AJC planned a rally and march on Sunday, but a couple hours before the event was set to begin, Moore announced its cancellation over safety concerns. He said there had been rumors the events would be disrupted by other groups.

"There’s no way … we can ask people to come out and potentially have black bodies in harm’s way,” he said Sunday via Facebook Live.

Thousands of people still protested Sunday, traveling from the Capitol to City Hall, chanting “black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace.” At one point, protesters moved onto I-35, and officers used tear gas, smoke and bean bag guns to get them off the interstate.

Police fired the “less lethal” bean bag at various points throughout the weekend, leaving some injured. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said in a news conference Monday a 20-year-old black man is in critical condition after being hit Sunday night. He also confirmed a young Latino demonstrator and a pregnant woman were injured after being hit by bean bag rounds.