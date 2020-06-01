Watch Live: Mayor Adler And Austin Justice Coalition Leader Discuss Weekend's Protests

By 3 minutes ago
  • People gathered at the Capitol on Sunday to protest police killings of unarmed black people.
    People gathered at the Capitol on Sunday to protest police killings of unarmed black people.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

Austin Mayor Steve Adler is hosting a virtual discussion with Chas Moore, founder and executive director of the Austin Justice Coalition, tonight at 7 on Facebook Live. They’ll talk about race and justice in Austin, according to the mayor.

The conversation comes after a weekend of protests in the city demanding justice for black people killed by police in America, including George Floyd in Minneapolis and Mike Ramos in Austin. 

Watch the conversation below:

AJC planned a rally and march on Sunday, but a couple hours before the event was set to begin, Moore announced its cancellation over safety concerns. He said there had been rumors the events would be disrupted by other groups.

"There’s no way … we can ask people to come out and potentially have black bodies in harm’s way,” he said Sunday via Facebook Live.

Thousands of people still protested Sunday, traveling from the Capitol to City Hall, chanting “black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace.” At one point, protesters moved onto I-35, and officers used tear gas, smoke and bean bag guns to get them off the interstate. 

Police fired the “less lethal” bean bag at various points throughout the weekend, leaving some injured. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said in a news conference Monday a 20-year-old black man is in critical condition after being hit Sunday night. He also confirmed a young Latino demonstrator and a pregnant woman were injured after being hit by bean bag rounds. 

Tags: 
Austin Justice Coalition
Chas Moore
Steve Adler
Black Lives Matter
Austin Police Department
George Floyd
Michael Ramos

Related Content

Watch: 'Black Lives Matter' Protesters In Austin Say Justice Is Long Overdue

By 6 hours ago
Protesters hold signs saying "Black Lives Matter" and "No justice, no peace."
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Demonstrators protested at the Capitol, through the streets of downtown Austin, outside police headquarters and on I-35 over the weekend, calling for justice in the police killings of unarmed black people.

Officers Use Tear Gas And Smoke To Get Demonstrators Protesting Police Killings Off I-35

By May 31, 2020
Law enforcement use tear gas and smoke to get protesters off I-35.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Protesters demanding justice for Mike Ramos, George Floyd and other black people killed by police moved onto I-35 for the second day in a row after marching through downtown Austin. 

Watch: Chief Manley Says Black Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot With 'Less Lethal' Round

By 2 hours ago
A line of Austin Police officers block the front of police headquarters Sunday as thousands protest in the street.
Michael Minasi / KUT

A 20-year-old black man is in critical condition after being hit with "less lethal" ammunition outside police headquarters Sunday night, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Monday.