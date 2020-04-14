Watch Live: Mayor Adler And SAFE Alliance Discuss Domestic Abuse During COVID-19 Pandemic

  • The Austin skyline during the coronavirus pandemic.
The City of Austin has enacted a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19 — but home isn’t a safe space for everyone.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler will discuss Tuesday night what Austin is doing for people in domestic abuse situations and what can be done to help them. His conversation with Kelly White, co-CEO of The SAFE Alliance, will be streamed on Facebook at 8 p.m.  

Watch the video below:

