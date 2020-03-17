Watch Live: Mayor Adler Gives Update On Possible Austin Restaurant, Bar Closures

Austin Mayor Steve Adler is expected to speak at 11 a.m. Tuesday on the possibility of shutting down restaurants and bars in the city in response to the coronavrius pandemic.

Adler will be joined by Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt for the briefing.

"We have been closely watching cities across the country move to close restaurants & bars," Adler said in a tweet Monday evening. "I've been on the record in favor of this as part of #Austin 's #COVID19 response."

You can watch the mayor's news briefing here or on ATXN2.

On Saturday, Austin banned gatherings of 250 people or more. That was followed Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance against gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. Monday, President Trump urged Americans to avoid groups of 10 or more for at least the next 15 days.

_