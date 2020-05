KUT Morning Edition host Jennifer Stayton will talk with Austin Mayor Steve Adler about how the city is responding to Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening orders, see what’s being done to expand testing and contact tracing in Austin, and ask some of your questions about the city’s response to the pandemic.

The conversation will be streamed on Facebook Live and on KUT.org starting at 11 a.m. Submit a question in the form below or ask it during the conversation in the comments section of Facebook.

