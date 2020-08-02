Watch Live: NASA Astronauts On SpaceX Craft Return To Earth

After spending two months at the International Space Station, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are returning to Earth on Sunday afternoon.

Millions watched when the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule launched in May, marking the first time U.S. astronauts were sent into orbit by a private company. The mission is in partnership with NASA and Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.

Now, the astronauts are journeying home. The Crew Dragon undocked from the International Space Station at 6:35 p.m. CT on Saturday, and splashdown is scheduled to occur at 1:48 p.m. CT on Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

