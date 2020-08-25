Watch Live: Republican National Convention, Day 2

The second night of the Republican National Convention will be built around the theme "Land of Opportunity." First lady Melania Trump has the marquee speaking slot at the end of the night, when she will address the country live from the White House Rose Garden.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver a taped address from Israel, where he is on official State Department business. The other two big political names on the lineup are Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Follow live updates and analysis, and watch live starting at 8 p.m. CT.

