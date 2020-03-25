Watch Live: Texas Workforce Commission Answers Unemployment Questions

  • Kinokuniya Austin is closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

Texans across the state are grappling with the economic impact of COVID-19. As businesses have had to close their doors, many have been left without work.  

The state has waived some requirements for getting unemployment benefits during this time, but navigating how to apply is not always simple. 

The Texas Workforce Commission will answer questions about unemployment benefits live on the agency’s Facebook page Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. The commission will discuss how unemployment insurance works, how to sign up for unemployment benefits and how to find new employment through the commission. 

Watch the live video here:

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Texas Workforce Commission

