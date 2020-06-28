Pence Visits Dallas But Cancels Some Political Events Due To Coronavirus Spikes

  • Associated Press
Originally published on June 28, 2020 2:51 pm

Vice President Mike Pence came to Dallas Sunday, but called off campaign events in Florida and Arizona this coming week as the states experience a surge in new coronavirus cases.

Pence will still travel to those states, which have set records for new confirmed infections in recent days, the White House confirmed, saying he will meet with governors and their health teams.

Pence said Friday during a briefing by the White House’s coronavirus task force that he would be visiting Florida, Texas and Arizona to receive a “ground report” on spiking cases of COVD-19 across the region. The three states’ Republican governors have come under criticism for pushing for aggressive reopening after virus-related lockdowns as cases in the states rise.

Pence traveled to Dallas on Sunday to attend a “Celebrate Freedom Rally” at First Baptist Church Dallas before meeting with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. But planned political events later in the week have been pushed off.

On Tuesday, Pence was supposed to address a Trump-Pence campaign “Faith in America” event in Tuscon, Arizona, before meeting Gov. Doug Ducey in Yuma. The campaign event has been postponed.

In Florida on Thursday, Pence was to embark on a bus tour, including an appearance in Lake Wales at an event organized by the pro-Trump group America First Policies billed as the “Great American Comeback tour.” The group announced that “out of an abundance of caution at this time, we are postponing the Great American Comeback tour stop in Florida. We look forward to rescheduling soon.”

The Sarasota County Republican Party confirmed in a note to supporters that Pence’s campaign event along the Gulf Coast of the state was also postponed. He was still set to meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Mike Pence
2020 Elections

Related Content

Here's What's On The Ballot In Central Texas For The July 14 Election

By 44 minutes ago
A vote sign outside the Ben Hur Shrine Temple.
Julia Reihs / KUT

Early voting for the July 14 primary runoffs and special election starts June 29. Gov. Greg Abbott delayed the elections because of the coronavirus pandemic and extended the early voting period due to health concerns about in-person voting.

If you live in Central Texas, here are all the races that might appear on your ballot. 

Groups Launch Website To Make It Easier For Younger People To Become Poll Workers In Travis County

By Jun 18, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

In an effort to get younger people in Austin to become poll workers during upcoming elections, local groups have put together a simple online application.