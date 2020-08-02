Watch: NASA Astronauts On SpaceX Craft Return To Earth

By 1 hour ago
  • NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken returned to Earth on Sunday after blasting off to the International Space Station in the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in May.
    Kim Shiflett / NASA

After spending two months at the International Space Station, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley returned to Earth on Sunday afternoon.

Millions watched when the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule launched in May, marking the first time U.S. astronauts were sent into orbit by a private company. The mission is in partnership with NASA and Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.

Now, the astronauts have journeyed home. The Crew Dragon undocked from the International Space Station at 6:35 p.m. CT on Saturday, and splashdown occurred at 1:48 p.m. CT on Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

Watch NASA’s livestream below:

SpaceX

