Watch: NASA Astronauts On SpaceX Craft Return To Earth

After spending two months at the International Space Station, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley returned to Earth on Sunday afternoon.

Millions watched when the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule launched in May, marking the first time U.S. astronauts were sent into orbit by a private company. The mission is in partnership with NASA and Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.

Now, the astronauts have journeyed home. The Crew Dragon undocked from the International Space Station at 6:35 p.m. CT on Saturday, and splashdown occurred at 1:48 p.m. CT on Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

"Thanks for flying @SpaceX." Current Location: Planet Earth A 2:48pm ET, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug splashed down, marking the first splashdown of an American crew spacecraft in 45 years. #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/zO3KlNwxU3 — NASA (@NASA) August 2, 2020

Watch NASA’s livestream below: