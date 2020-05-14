Watch: Public Health Leaders Unveil New Chart Showing Austin's COVID-19 Risk Level

Austin public health leaders answered questions about a new chart to help Austin and Travis County residents understand the current risk of COVID-19 and provide recommendations on what people should do.

Dr. Mark Escott, the interim Austin-Travis County health authority, says he has not seen evidence of a spike in cases since many Texas businesses reopened, but he noted it takes three to four weeks to see the effects of policy changes.

Watch a recording of the news conference below.

APH says it currently considers Austin and Travis County to be in the stage 3 risk category, which includes guidance urging people to avoid nonessential travel, all social gatherings and any gatherings of more than 10 people.

"If we drop our guard," Escott said in a press release, the city and county will return to a situation with rapidly increasing cases, hospitalizations and deaths, leading to renewed restrictions on businesses.

“The community can be assured our advice will be measured, appropriate, and made on the grounds of public health using the appropriate data," he said. "If we do this correctly, we can open up and stay open while also staying safe.”