Watch: A UT Epidemiologist Answers Your Questions About Protecting Yourself From COVID-19

By 56 minutes ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Dell Medical School epidemiologist Darlene Bhavnani joined us Wednesday for a live conversation about what you can do to protect yourself from COVID-19.

As we see an increase in cases and hospitalizations locally and across Texas, we're learning about the lessons we can take from the past few months about how to prevent the pandemic from getting worse.

Watch the video below:

Now What? is KUT's weekly livestreamed discussion series in partnership with UT Austin and Dell Med — taking place every Wednesday at noon.

If you missed the live conversation, watch it later on KUT's Facebook or YouTube page, or on KUT.org.

