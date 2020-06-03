Watch: What's Coming Next For COVID-19? Here's What The Data Says

By 2 hours ago
  • Thousands of face masks arrive in Austin to be distributed to construction workers on May 18.
Lauren Ancel Meyers' lab at UT Austin analyzes data and models scenarios for how things could play out with COVID-19. So what can the data tell us about where the pandemic is headed next? 

Meyers, a mathematical epidemiologist, joined KUT's Nadia Hamdan to talk about what goes into forecasting what's next with COVID-19 and how that could change.

This is the second episode of Now What? — a weekly  livestreamed series in partnership with UT and the Dell Medical School, focusing on what the coronavirus pandemic means for our lives now and in the future.

The video will be available on Facebook and YouTube, via podcast and at KUT.org.

Join us for the next episode of our weekly livestreamed interview series, Now What?, at noon on June 3 when we’ll talk with Lauren Ancel Meyers, a mathematical epidemiologist at UT Austin.