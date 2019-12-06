We're Doing ATXplained Live On Stage Jan. 23. Tickets Are On Sale Now.

GET TICKETS HERE.

Friends: Last year, our ATXplained project brought seven brand-new stories based on your questions to the stage.

Hundreds of people came to see KUT reporters tell stories in sound, images, music, dance and delicious, buttery toast (you had to be there). Since then, you’ve heard some of these stories on the radio. Like this one about burgers and divorce, this one about the last man on Rainey Street, and this one about the real origins of the “Live Music Capital of the World” slogan.

We also had a few special guests.

We had a great time — and we think the audience did, too.

So we’re doing it again.

On January 23, we’re planning to bring eight new stories to life on stage at the Hogg Auditorium on the University of Texas campus.

