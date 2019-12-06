We're Doing ATXplained Live On Stage Jan. 23. Tickets Go On Sale This Morning At 10.

By 6 minutes ago
  • Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Friends: Last year, our ATXplained project brought seven brand-new stories based on your questions to the stage.

Hundreds of people came to see KUT reporters tell stories in sound, images, music, dance and delicious, buttery toast (you had to be there). Since then, you’ve heard some of these stories on the radio. Like this one about burgers and divorce, this one about the last man on Rainey Street, and this one about the real origins of the “Live Music Capital of the World” slogan.

We also had a few special guests.

We had a great time — and we think the audience did, too.

So we’re doing it again.

On January 23, we’re planning to bring eight new stories to life on stage at the Hogg Auditorium on the University of Texas campus.

We want you to join us. Tickets go on sale Dec. 6 at 10am. We'll link to them here when they're up.

Tags: 
ATXplained
KUT Events

Related Content

Why Are There So Many Crickets Around Austin This Time Of Year?

By Oct 13, 2016
Mose Buchele

Every year they invade Austin in loud swarms – eating, drinking, mating. No, it’s not the throngs of ACL or South by Southwest. We’re talking about the crickets.


What's The Best Way To Get Into The Chilly Waters Of Barton Springs?

By Oct 3, 2019
Barton Springs Pool on Sept. 28, 2016.
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

With unseasonably hot temperatures in Austin this fall, it’s a great time to take a swim in the city’s premier swimming hole.

Barton Springs Pool is a constant 70 degrees, more than cool enough to help you chill out no matter how hot it is outside. But that’s also chilly enough to make it kind of uncomfortable to get into at first. That led Susan Somers-Willett to ask our ATXplained project this question:

What’s the best way to enter the icy waters of Barton Springs?

How Did Texas Become The Only State With Its Own Toast?

By May 9, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

What’s the first food item that jumps into your head when you think of Texas? BBQ? Queso? Breakfast tacos?

All reasonable choices. But you’d be missing the obvious, a food item that bears the name of the state: Texas toast.

Have Ride-Hailing Services Like Uber And Lyft Reduced Drunk Driving Arrests In Austin?

By Sep 9, 2019
People look down at their phones outside Star Bar
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Another weekend has passed, and for some people in Austin that meant tailgating at the UT-LSU game or heading to local bars. Many used ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft to get home, presumably in an effort to avoid drinking and driving. Places like Rainey Street are often clogged at closing time with people looking for their rides.