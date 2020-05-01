'We're Just Risking Ourselves': Some Austin Businesses Stay Closed As Texas Is Allowed To Reopen

Phase One of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the Texas economy begins Friday. The reopening of restaurants, stores that were not deemed essential, malls and movie theaters comes with restrictions.

The biggest being that they will only allow visitors up to 25% of the building’s capacity. Abbott says this is the cap that H-E-B has successfully employed over the last six weeks.

While some shop owners and employees are eager to start making money again, not everyone is ready to jump back in during the middle of the pandemic.

BookPeople said on its website it will remain an online bookstore for now. Jam Sanitchat has successfully kept her South Austin restaurant, Thai Fresh, going over the last several weeks. They’ve expanded their groceries and revamped their takeout food system to limit any contact with customers.

She’s managed to keep most of her employees at 80% of their hours they worked pre-pandemic. Sanitchat said she is not planning to open her dining room again while there’s a possibility of a rise in the infection rate.

“To risk opening, not knowing if the state is going to decide to close again, because they said that they could if things go south,” she said. “It’s not that easy to switch like that. That’s not how it works.”

Sanitchat says she and her employees have been mostly isolated at work and home since the dining room closed last month. The safety of employees from the virus is her first concern and bringing new people into the restaurant is not worth the risk for her right now.

“There’s no vaccine,” she said. “There’s no cure. We’re just risking ourselves. And we already have healthy people working — and we’re making good money to stay afloat.”

Thai Fresh might lose some customers to dine-in alternatives, but she feels like she has a good read on her customers.

“There’s a lot of our customer base, and a lot of Austinites, that don’t want to go out yet,” she said. “I’m just going to follow, first, the infection rate and, second, what people are saying, what they’re feeling, what my employees are saying.”

Movie theaters have generally taken themselves out of the equation. Local chain Alamo Drafthouse along with the Austin Film Society have said they would not be able to reopen safely at this time. National chains, like AMC and Cinemark, have another problem. There are no new movies scheduled to be released until July. That's when AMC is planning to open its doors again.