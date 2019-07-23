What Happens When The Massive Ogallala Aquifer Becomes Depleted?

By Michael Marks 22 minutes ago
  • TSilver Falls is often dry and overgrown with vegetation.
    Due to agricultural pumping and resulting depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer, the White River no longer maintains a spring-fed base flow and, today, Silver Falls is often dry and overgrown with vegetation.
    Leaflet /Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

From Texas Standard:

The Ogallala Aquifer is a massive store of groundwater that quenches the thirst of people, crops and livestock throughout the Great Plains. The aquifer extends, roughly, from Midland, Texas, through the Texas Panhandle and all the way to South Dakota. In fact, it's the aquifer that makes the current way of life on the Plains possible. So what happens if it becomes depleted? 

Robert Lascano is a wind erosion and water conservation research leader for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Lubbock. He says the geology of the Ogallala Aquifer doesn't allow new water to enter, meaning that once water is used, it can't be replenished.

"It's been in use for the last 50, 75 years," he says. "It will still be here, but there's gonna be a lot less water."

Some farmers who are aware of the ongoing depletion of the aquifer are diversifying their businesses, Lascano says. That includes rotating in crops that require less water and employing techniques like surface irrigation. 

"Surface irrigation is the most efficient form of irrigation that we have," he says. 

Residents of urban areas will feel the depletion of the aquifer as wells run dry. Lascano says that has already affected the value of land owned by a neighbor of his, whose well did, in fact, run dry.

The problem for residents and farmers is there's no way to replenish the water.

"The only way that you can save water is by turning the well off," Lascano says. "And that's not going to happen. It's the economic reality: Farmers will continue to use the water, but it has to make economic sense. It's going to reach a point where pumping that water is going to become so expensive that you're no longer going to be able to afford irrigation."

Lascano says that's already happened in 10% of the area that uses the Ogallala Aquifer. As depletion continues, land use will revert to an earlier time.

"We are actually more or less returning to the way this land was … [when] the pioneers, they came in here 100, 150 years ago," he says. "When they came in, irrigation did not exist."

Lascano says this fundamental change in the land above the aquifer will occur over the next 50 years.

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

Tags: 
Groundwater

Related Content

New Wimberley School Aims To Take Water Conservation To The Next Level

By Jul 11, 2019
The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment, Texas State University

From Texas Standard

Wimberley Independent School District in Central Texas is moving forward with the construction of a new environmentally friendly school. The project focuses on the conservation of water.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday, most of Texas is completely drought-free. That's a stark change from where the state was this time last year, let alone the extreme drought conditions of years past. But even as drought pressure has abated, water remains both a valuable and scarce resource in Texas, making it significant that this Hill Country elementary school is being constructed as the most water-efficient in the state.

Nick Dornak is the director of Watershed Services at Texas State University's Meadows Center. He says the school will be the first “one water” school in the state, incorporating water and wastewater treatment directly into the building.

SCOTUS Says Upstream States Must Reduce River Usage To Aid Downstream States During Drought

By Josue Moreno Jul 4, 2018
Markel Saez de Jauregui/Flickr (Public Domain)

From Texas Standard:

NASA says droughts are becoming more common, and will continue to be. If that's true, more lawsuits could follow. In the U.S., states are taking each other to court over what constitutes fair use of rivers and tributaries. Last week, the Supreme Court ruled in Florida v. Georgia, settling  a long-running dispute over three river systems shared among Florida, Georgia and Alabama. The decision could have significant implications for Texas' water disputes with its neighbors.

Groundwater Case Could Have Trickle-Down Effects on Future Regulation

By Feb 19, 2016
The Texas Tribune

A jury in Medina County is expected to announce damages soon in a case that pitted landowners against the Edwards Aquifer Authority — a case that could tell us something about how Texas water will be regulated in in the future.