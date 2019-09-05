What Questions Do You Have About Austin ISD's School Closure And Consolidation Plan?

The Austin Independent School District announced Friday its first draft of a plan for closing and consolidating schools. The move is something the district has said it needs to do as enrollment continues to drop.

Closing schools is a dramatic move, so we want to take time and dig into why this is happening and what this will look like going forward.

We're hosting a live, one-hour show dedicated to this process. We’ll interview school district officials and current and former school board members to understand how we could here and how these changes will play out over the next year.

The show will air during Morning Edition on Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. You can listen online or watch a live stream of the show on Facebook.

Because space in the studio is limited, we're not inviting the public to attend. But we do want to hear what questions you have about these closures and boundary changes. Let us know by filling out the form below, and we’ll take them into consideration when planning the show.

_