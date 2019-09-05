What Questions Do You Have About Austin ISD's School Closure And Consolidation Plan?

The Austin Independent School District announced Friday its first draft of a plan for closing and consolidating schools. The move is something the district has said it needs to do as enrollment continues to drop.

Closing schools is a dramatic move, so we want to take time and dig into why this is happening and what this will look like going forward.

We're hosting a live, one-hour show dedicated to this process. We’ll interview school district officials and current and former school board members to understand how we could here and how these changes will play out over the next year.

The show will air during Morning Edition on Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. You can listen online or watch a live stream of the show on Facebook.

Because space in the studio is limited, we're not inviting the public to attend. But we do want to hear what questions you have about these closures and boundary changes. Let us know by filling out the form below, and we’ll take them into consideration when planning the show.

Related Content

Austin ISD Wants To Close 12 Schools, Expand Academic Programs Throughout The District

The Austin Independent School District has released a plan to close 12 schools and move those students to other campuses. The district is also proposing boundary changes and wants to add academic programs at more than 30 schools.

LASA's Efforts To Be More Inclusive Made These Students Feel They Had To Prove They Belonged

When 17-year-old Aaron Booe was applying to the Liberal Arts and Science Academy, Austin ISD's elite magnet high school, he was excited about what the school could offer. When he showed up to take the admissions test, though, something aside from academics stuck out.

To Ensure A More Diverse Classroom, This Mom Transferred Her Kids To A School With Fewer Resources

A large frame filled with 1,001 paper cranes hangs above the fireplace in Ali Takata’s living room. A Japanese and Hawaiian wedding tradition, people fold the cranes and give them to the bride. On a summer morning, Takata decided to teach her daughters, ages 8 and 10, how to make them.

Austin Failed At Desegregation Before. That History Influences Today's School Closure Decisions.

While many people in Austin are questioning why the Austin Independent School District is closing and consolidating schools, Roxanne Evans says she saw it coming.

Evans covered education for the Austin American-Statesman back in the 1980s, when students were bused in an attempt to integrate schools. She says what’s happening now is a continuation of something that was never finished.

Parents Push Back Against Possible Boundary Changes As Austin ISD Works Out School Closure Plan

The cafeteria of Bedichek Middle School in Southwest Austin was chaotic as almost 100 parents fought for the attention of AISD administrative staff. Some were still in work clothes; some were in T-shirts. Almost all of them were asking questions – and sometimes it got heated.

A district staffer had to pull a father into the hallway at one point when his language got combative. 