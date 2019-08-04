What We Know About The Gunman Arrested In The El Paso Shooting

Law enforcement officials say a 21-year-old Dallas-area man identified as Patrick Crusius is in custody following Saturday’s shooting in El Paso. He’s been booked on capital murder charges. Twenty people were killed at a shopping area and more than two dozen were injured.



Here's what we know about Crusius:

1. The suspected gunman is from North Texas.

He lived in Allen, graduated from Plano Senior High School in 2017 and attended Collin College.

Collin College released a statement: “A student by the name of Patrick Crusius attended Collin College from fall 2017 through spring 2019. Collin College is prepared to cooperate fully with state and federal authorities in their investigation of this senseless tragedy.”



Authorities descended on a home in Allen Saturday. WFAA-TV reports: “ATF and FBI agents in North Texas are searching homes and interviewing people who might be related to the suspect.”

2. A manifesto may be linked to the shooter.

The New York Times reports: “Nineteen minutes before the first 911 call alerted the authorities to a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso ... a hate-filled, anti-immigrant manifesto appeared online. It spoke of a ‘Hispanic invasion of Texas.’ It detailed a plan to separate America into territories by race. It warned that white people were being replaced by foreigners.”

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo has confirmed police are investigating whether the racist screed posted online was written by the suspect.

In it, the writer expresses concern that an influx of Hispanics into the United States will replace aging white voters, potentially turning Texas blue in upcoming elections and swinging the White House to the Democrats.

The writer is also critical of Republicans for what he described as close ties to corporations and degradation of the environment. Though a Twitter account that appears to belong to Patrick Crusius included pro-Donald Trump posts praising the border wall plan, the writer of the online document says his views on race predated Trump's campaign.

Though the writer denied he was a white supremacist, the document says "race mixing" is destroying the nation and recommends dividing the United States into territorial enclaves determined by race.

The area where the shooting occurred is about 5 miles from the main border checkpoint with Ciudad Juárez, and the mayor said that tens of thousands of Mexicans legally cross the border each day to work and shop in El Paso.

3. He was ‘a loner.'

The Los Angeles Times interviewed people who say they knew the suspected gunman:

The Times reported: “Leigh Ann Locascio, a former neighbor, said Crusius was an extreme loner who always sat alone on the bus in junior high and high school. He spoke negatively of other kids who played sports or joined the school band, she said. She described Crusius as ‘very much a loner, very standoffish’ and someone who ‘didn’t interact a whole lot with anyone.’”

4. He had limited interactions with Allen police.

Allen police say there’s no record of anyone contacting the police department regarding the suspect “and any activity that he may have been engaged in or involved in.” Otherwise, the police department had limited interaction with the suspect in recent years. In 2014, the suspect, then a juvenile, was reported as a runaway, but returned home within 30 minutes without incident. In 2016, the suspect was listed as a passenger on a Plano ISD school bus that was involved in a minor traffic accident. In March, the suspect called Allen dispatch to report a false residential alarm at his grandparents’ home. The call was “cleared without incident.”



