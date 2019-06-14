Whataburger Says Sale Won't Change Burger Chain's 'Recipe For Success'

Whataburger announced today that it is selling a majority interest in the company to BDT Capital Partners, LLC, a Chicago-based bank.

In a statement, Whataburger President Preston Atkinson said the sale was made to introduce the formerly family-owned company to new customers.

“They want to preserve it while they help us continue growing a sustainable, competitive business over a long period of time," Watson said. "They don’t plan to change our recipe for success.”

The company's headquarters will stay in San Antonio.

The Dobson family opened the first Whataburger in Corpus Christi in 1950. The family will keep a minority interest in the business, which has grown to more than 800 restaurants in 10 states.

