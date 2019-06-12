Who's That Krispy Kreme Employee Who's So Positive All The Time?

When art teacher Cristina Coro picks up doughnuts at the Krispy Kreme on Stassney Lane, her day is sweetened by an uplifting employee.

"He has been one of the most positive, happiest individuals, and he always puts a smile on my face," she said. "This is strictly through the intercom, when you're going through the drive-thru."

That's why Coro nominated him for our "Hi, Who Are You?" project, where we connect KUT listeners with Austinites who make this city a better place to live.

On a mild spring morning, Coro walked into the Krispy Kreme and met the employee, 43-year-old Sylvester Myers, a lifelong Austin resident.

"What keeps you so positive?" she asked.

"It really is the best day of my life," Myers said. "Waking up I decide, whether we get a challenge or what, we're going to make it the best day."

Coro thanked Myers for improving her mornings, a mood she said she carries into her classroom at Crockett High.

"We don't get enough of that in this world, especially in the times we're in," she said.

"You just bring out the best in me," he said.

They hugged.

Myers, who starts work as early as 4 a.m., said he wasn't always so positive. He faced financial challenges and personal struggles. A few years ago, he lost his home because he couldn't pay his mortgage and had to move in with family members.

"I got tired of crying," Myers said. "Through all the heartaches, I found out – Guess what? It wasn't as bad as I thought."

"If you be thankful for the small, you never know what's going to happen to receive the greater," he said.

Coro agreed that appreciating things you take for granted can improve your outlook on life.

"I have a healthy lunch today. I get to go to school and make a difference in kids' lives. I'm grateful for my daughter," she said. "I do find the more I focus on those positive things, it's true, it's the happier I am."

Before parting ways, they hugged again.

"I just love you dearly, my friend," Myers told her. "You are one in a million."

"Thank you so much," she replied. "It's just so great to finally meet you and actually talk to you."

