Why Are So Many Democrats Challenging Sen. John Cornyn?

By 9 minutes ago
  • Sen. John Cornyn
    Sen. John Cornyn addresses the crowd at the Texas State Republican Convention in San Antonio last year.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

Republican Sen. John Cornyn is facing a growing field of challengers to keep his seat, with the entry of Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards. Other Democratic candidates already in the contest include Air Force veteran M.J. Hegarformer Congressman Chris Bell and Houston activist Sema Hernandez.

Cal Jillson with Southern Methodist University says the crowded presidential contest to challenge President Donald Trump is largely driving the interest in the Senate race.

“I think that represents the uncertainty of the electoral climate as we move toward 2020,” Jillson said. “Will President Trump’s appeal to racial divisions in the country affect the presidential election and all the Senate elections and House elections going on around the country?”

At this stage, he said, the large number of challengers to Cornyn could generate enthusiasm among the Democratic base in Texas. Brandon Rottinghaus of the University of Houston agrees.

“A growing primary field for Democrats is a good problem of their own making,” Rottinghaus told the Texas Standard. “Twenty-eighteen showed that Texas is winnable, it’s flippable, or purple, or it’s a toss-up, depending on how you want to characterize it.”

Jillson argues that, at this point, the odds still favor Cornyn winning a fourth term, both because of his advantage in cash-on-hand and his greater name recognition.

“M.J. Hegar is out front. Chris Bell won one U.S. House race, lost the governor’s race, lost a race in Houston for local office. Amanda Edwards is a local candidate in Houston who has no name recognition outside the city,” Jillson said.

A fifth Democrat, state Sen. Royce West of Dallas, is expected to declare his candidacy Monday.

__________________________________________

From Houston Public Media

Tags: 
John Cornyn
2020 Elections

Related Content

Nancy Pelosi, House Leaders To Host Event For Wendy Davis As She Nears Congressional Run

By 2 hours ago
Former state Sen. Wendy Davis
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Wendy Davis is getting support from some of the highest-ranking Democrats in Congress — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — as she appears to move closer to run for Texas' 21st Congressional District.

Joaquin Castro Won't Challenge John Cornyn For U.S. Senate Seat

By & May 1, 2019
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio
Juan Figueroa / The Texas Tribune

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro will not run for Senate after all.

After repeated public signals that he was "all but certain" to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, Castro, a San Antonio Democrat, has opted to run for reelection rather than pursue what would likely have been a bruising political battle.

Air Force Veteran MJ Hegar Is Challenging Texas Sen. John Cornyn In 2020

By Apr 23, 2019
MJ Hegar in her campaign video announcing a run for the U.S. Senate.
Courtesy / MJ For Texas

MJ Hegar announced Tuesday she is running for the U.S. Senate in 2020, challenging Texas Sen. John Cornyn for a seat he's held since 2002. 

Texas Democrats Plan Multi-Million-Dollar Effort To Unseat Cornyn

By Apr 4, 2019
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn speaks at the Texas State Republican Convention 2018 on June 15, 2018.
Julia Reihs / KUT

Texas Democrats are launching a multi-million-dollar initiative to help take down U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, regardless of who they ultimately choose as their nominee next year.