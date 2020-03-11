Why We Want To Predict The Future (Kind Of)

Predictions about the future can make us feel good, but only to a certain extent. In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke discuss the psychology behind why and what we want to know when it comes to the future.
Random unbidden thoughts can be unsettling, especially when they are persistent, perhaps frightening and seemingly out of the blue. In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke demystify the phenomenon of intrusive thoughts.
It turns out that our motivational system has a lot to do with how we present ourselves. In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head,Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about the psychology behind motivation and self-presentation and what that means when it comes to gender.