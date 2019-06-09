Woman Killed After Crane Collapses In Dallas During Storm

A construction crane buffeted by high winds during a storm collapsed on a Dallas apartment building Sunday, killing one woman in the building and injuring five more people, two of them critically, a fire official said.



The KERA radio spot

Crews searching the Elan City Lights building found the body of a woman inside after the crane toppled and ripped a large gash into the side of the five-story structure, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said during a press briefing.



Elan City Lights and the apartment complex under construction next to it are both Greystar properties. Elan has 468 units and is 96% occupied. Greystar is doing welfare checks on residents and working to provide people and their pets shelter pic.twitter.com/YHYCFXslkL— Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) June 9, 2019

Jason Evans, spokesman for Dallas Fire-Rescue, also says that residents living in apartments that are inaccessible because of damage from the crane were either out at the time or were among those taken to the hospital.

Evans says that one woman was killed when the crane fell on the building, and five other people were taken to hospitals with injuries. Earlier, he had said six people were injured. Of the five injured, two were critically hurt, two seriously injured and one was treated and released.

Building management have decided to evacuate the building and move the residents to hotels.

"The building itself has suffered multiple collapses in different areas of the building to include residential spaces and the parking garage," Evans said.

Of those injured, two were listed in critical condition, three had suffered serious injuries and one suffered minor injuries and was later discharged from a hospital, Evans said.

Crews were called to the site of the collapse just before 2 p.m., after the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Dallas/Fort Worth area and warned of winds up to 70 mph (113 kph). Evans said the reason the crane fell is unknown but there is a "strong possibility" that the winds "played some role in the collapse."

Across Dallas the storm felled mature trees and knocked out power Sunday, leaving many areas without working traffic lights.



#TXSkyRanger is over the scene of the #CraneCollapse in downtown #Dallas. It's an absolute mess and it's a miracle that only two people were injured. #dfwwx #NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/82YjreAD4e— Brian James (@BrianJamesNBC5) June 9, 2019

Isaiah Allen told the Dallas Morning News he was in his apartment when he heard what he thought was a deafening thunderclap. "I saw that the crane had actually fell straight through the building and had destroyed a good eight to 10 apartments and so there's like floors and stuff falling through," he said.

Allen told the paper he saw a bloodied woman trapped in her apartment on the second floor.

Yesenia Bosquez's family had moved into their top-floor apartment just two weeks ago. She returned from a shopping trip to find her apartment, where she'd left her husband, Jay, to recover from a shoulder injury, crushed by the twisted metal.

It took about 30 minutes for authorities to tell her that her husband had been rescued alive and had been holding their dog while medics worked on his injuries.

"It felt like a year," Bosquez said.

Video shows that downed crane ripped a large hole in the east side of the building and landed on an adjacent parking garage. Evans said the top priority for search and rescue personnel was the eastern side of the building where all five floors collapsed and where the deceased woman was found.

Evans said "every single level of the parking garage in part has collapsed" and that multiple vehicles were damaged. He said he was not sure if anybody was in the garage at the time of the collapse.



Live report at 5 @NBCDFW Update on horrific crane ax near downtown Dallas: As of *now: 7 ppl injured 2 ppl critical 3 serious 1 discharged 1 dead - adult female At Least 1 Dead, More Injured After Dallas Crane Collapse https://t.co/cQ4Qm46A7q pic.twitter.com/ZqxjwFoyV6— Maria Guerrero (@Maria_NBC5) June 9, 2019

He said rescue personnel were using dogs to try to find people who might be trapped inside the rubble.

Across Dallas the storms felled mature trees and knocked out power Sunday leaving many areas without working traffic lights.

Storms in North Texas affected regional 911 call centers, according to Dallas police. The call center is currently operational. Residents are urged to call 311 to report downed trees or flooded areas.



Severe weather damages hangar roof at Love Field, no injuries reported --> https://t.co/Nddo9jlcWX pic.twitter.com/qTZrbI3L3L— NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) June 10, 2019