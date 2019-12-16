Yeehaw! Rodeo Ants Are Strategic ‘Social Parasites.’

By & Kristen Cabrera 12 minutes ago
  • Rodeo ants are rare, and they get other ant colonies to do their work for them.
    Rodeo ants are rare, and they get other ant colonies to do their work for them.
    Courtesy Alex Wild

From Texas Standard:

In the entomology world, the discovery of a new species means scientists also have the opportunity to name that species. In one recent case, the naming was easy. University of Texas at Austin entomologists discovered two species and named them "rodeo ants" because they ride on the backs of ant queens in other colonies.

Alex Wild is curator of entomology and a lecturer in the Department of Integrative Biology at UT. He says rodeo ants are "social parasites."

"There are a number of ant species that have figured of how to get other ant colonies to do all the work for them," he says. "[They] forgo making their own workers; [they] sneak into other ant nests and just sort of drop their own eggs into the brood pile."

Wild says the ants likely ride on the backs of queens as a way to camouflage. It's probably the safest place for them to try to drop their eggs into another's nest.

Wild says he stumbled upon these ants when he was on a walk. Some were hairy and others were smooth.

"It looks like these rodeo ants are also mimicking some of the structures and textures of their hosts," Wild says.

After his discovery, he tasked his students to try and find others. He says that might be difficult, though, because there are an estimated 30,000 ant species total, worldwide.
 

Written by Caroline Covington.

Tags: 
Insects
Parasites
Ants
Animal behavior

Related Content

How to Help Monarch Butterflies Without Accidentally Luring Them to Their Deaths

By Sep 16, 2016
Matt Largey / KUT

Dara Satterfield has a unique way of looking at Monarch butterflies. She thinks of them as “tiny camels.”


This Bug Spreads A Disease That Might Not Show Symptoms For Years

By Amber Chavez Jul 24, 2018
Bramadi Arya / Wikimedia Commons

From Texas Standard:

In July of 2013, 49-year-old Candace Stark donated blood in honor of her mother who had leukemia. Seven weeks later – she received a letter from the Blood Centers of Central Texas diagnosing her with Chagas disease.

"It came with a letter that stated I needed to see a healthcare provider and that I couldn’t donate blood any longer," Stark says.

Why Spraying for Disease-Carrying Mosquitoes is Bad for Our Bees

By George Economos Nov 4, 2016
PollyDot/Pixabay (CC0)

From Texas Standard:

As Texas slowly cools down for the winter, mosquitoes should start dying off. But the risk of the spread of  mosquito-borne diseases remains even when temperatures hover as low as 50 degrees.