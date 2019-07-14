Yes, Extra Credit Can Enhance The Learning Experience. But Don't Overestimate Its Value

Academia is divided over the wisdom of offering students extra credit on tests or projects. In this episode of the KUT podcast "Higher Ed," KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger discuss the utility and merit of offering some extra points for extra effort.

Ed says for the most part he supports extra credit and has used it in his own teaching, as long as it provides a meaningful learning experience.

"I have been guilty of offering extra credit for all sorts of things, " admits Ed, "including bribing students to go to lectures or to events that I think would enhance their own education or would amplify the work they are doing in the class, all the way down to just giving questions."

Ed believes extra credit allows for the exploration and assessment of deeper levels of learning.

"There's always more. You never understand everything. You never understand it at 100 percent," says Ed. "So the truth is, there is always a deeper level. So why not offer a window into that deeper level?"

Some critics say offering extra credit places more emphasis on the grade rather than on that learning experience. Ed believes that emphasis already exists with or without extra credit.

"We do that as a culture and a nation and a society and this is just a reality," says Ed. "Extra credit is not doing that."

Listen to the full episode (sorry, no extra credit for making it to the end) to hear how extra credit in school relates to extra credit in life outside the classroom.  But you will be rewarded with the solution to last episode's puzzler about the man who switched off a light and caused a catastrophe.

This episode was recorded on April 23, 2019.

Higher Ed Podcast

Related Content

2018-2019 School Year Tests Resilience Of The System

By Jun 30, 2019

The 2018-2019 school year saw allegations of cheating in college admissions in the "Operation Varsity Blues" case, while rising tuition costs and student debt levels have the attention of several 2020 presidential hopefuls. In this episode of the KUT podcast "Higher Ed," KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger discuss the state of higher education in 2019.

Higher Ed: How Practices For A Healthy Mind Could Promote A Healthy Body, Too

By & Jun 2, 2019

There is more talk in education these days about wellness and more attention to stress, anxiety and other factors that can impede learning. But there is less talk about the ways good learning practices could improve health. In this episode of the KUT podcast "Higher Ed," KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger discuss the role of learning and education in wellness.

Higher Ed: Need For Global Connections Prompts Campuses To Examine Role In Local Community Too

By May 19, 2019

A "Higher Ed" listener who teaches English in Osaka, Japan wrote in requesting a discussion of what the listener characterizes as "the tension between servicing the local community near an institution and appealing to international elements (students, partnerships, etc.)." In this episode of the KUT podcast "Higher Ed," KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger discuss how campuses view their role in the local community and how that is balanced with farther flung connections.

Higher Ed: The Community-Building Power Of Ritual In Education

By May 5, 2019

The pomp and circumstance of graduation brings students, teachers, staff and family together to celebrate achievement and usher students onto their next steps in learning and life. That ritual not only honors students, but also creates a shared opportunity for a campus community to strengthen bonds. In this episode of the KUT podcast "Higher Ed," KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger discuss the importance of ritual in education.

Higher Ed: A Mindset Shift Can Elicit Satisfaction And Even Joy From Intellectual Struggle

By Apr 28, 2019

Learning is not always easy. Some subjects, concepts and teachers are just plain tough. Mastering that material can be frustrating and even discouraging. In this episode of the KUT podcast "Higher Ed," KUT's Jennifer Stayton talks with Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger about how a shift in mindset can help learners at any age harness lessons, power and even joy from those struggles.