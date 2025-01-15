Bird flu warning issued by Texas Parks and Wildlife

Communities in Texas are being urged to take action to slow the spread of bird flu in the avian population. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) offers suggestions on ways to be cautious and careful.

How the Community Can Help



Remove bird feeders and bird baths: Temporarily stop using feeders and baths in order to limit congregation points where the virus can easily spread. Avoid handling sick or dead birds: If you encounter wildlife showing symptoms of illness or find dead birds, do not touch them. Report sightings to TPWD or your local wildlife biologist. Keep pets away: Prevent pets from consuming wild bird carcasses, which could expose them to the virus. Take extra care in practicing good hygiene: Wash hands thoroughly after any unavoidable contact with wild animals or outdoor environments frequented by birds.

This latest outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), confirmed in domestic ducks near Arboretum Boulevard and the 360 Capital of Texas Highway, has prompted warnings from health and wildlife officials.

The virus, which is highly contagious among wild and domestic birds, poses a serious threat to bird populations and could potentially impact human health.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) emphasizes the critical role of the community in slowing the spread of the virus.

One immediate action that residents can take is to remove bird feeders and bird baths. These items encourage birds to congregate, creating hot spots for virus transmission. Officials warn that unnecessary interaction with wild birds, including feeding waterfowl in parks, increases the risk of spreading HPAI.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges the public to take the bird flu outbreak seriously. While the risk of HPAI transmission to humans remains low, the virus has the potential to mutate. Close contact with infected birds or contaminated environments could pose risks to human health, underscoring the need for vigilance.

The CDC recommends wearing gloves and masks when handling birds or cleaning potentially contaminated surfaces.

HPAI has been detected across all U.S. states, with recent cases in Wharton, Galveston, El Paso, Potter, and Harris counties in Texas.

The virus spreads directly between birds and indirectly through contaminated environments, making community-wide efforts essential to contain the outbreak. Wildlife experts warn that continued spread could severely impact bird populations and agricultural interests.

Contacting a healthcare provider to report an incident is critically important for anyone who has experienced illness after potential exposure to infected birds.