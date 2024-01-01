Qualified Charitable Distributions

A qualified charitable distribution (QCD) allows individuals who are 70½ years old or older to take advantage of a simple way to help our mission and receive tax benefits in return. You can give any amount up to $105,000 annually from your IRA directly to a qualified charity such as KUT and KUTX without having to pay income taxes on the distribution. This popular gift option is also commonly called the IRA charitable rollover.

If you intend to donate to KUT and KUTX through your IRA, please let us know by emailing leadership@kut.org.

Note: It is critical to let us know of your gift because many popular retirement plan administrators assume no obligation to notify a charity of your designation. The administrator also will not monitor whether your gift designations are followed. Be sure to email us at leadership@kut.org.

Important Info:

KUT Federal EIN: 74-6000203

Note: As a department within The University of Texas at Austin, KUT and KUTX share an EIN with the University.

Mailing Address:

KUT and KUTX

300 West Dean Keeton Street, A0704

Austin, TX 78712