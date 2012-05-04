© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science

Look Up: Tonight, 'Supermoon' Is Closer To Earth

By Richard Harris
Published May 4, 2012 at 1:30 PM CDT
1 of 8  — A supermoon rises behind wind turbines Saturday near Palm Springs, Calif.
A supermoon rises behind wind turbines Saturday near Palm Springs, Calif.
2 of 8  — The full moon rises behind statues of angels fixed at the St. Isaak's Cathedral in St.Petersburg, Russia.
The full moon rises behind statues of angels fixed at the St. Isaak's Cathedral in St.Petersburg, Russia.
3 of 8  — Tourists look at the moon rising over the ancient temple of Poseidon at cape Sounion, south of Athens.
Tourists look at the moon rising over the ancient temple of Poseidon at cape Sounion, south of Athens.
4 of 8  — Almost full moon behind the cross of the Frauenkirche (Church of Our Lady) in Dresden, eastern Germany, on May 4, 2012.
Almost full moon behind the cross of the Frauenkirche (Church of Our Lady) in Dresden, eastern Germany, on May 4, 2012.
5 of 8  — The full moon rises behind a steeple with cross of Ayia Thekla (Saint Thekla) Christian Orthodox church near coastal resort of Ayia Napa, Cyprus.
The full moon rises behind a steeple with cross of Ayia Thekla (Saint Thekla) Christian Orthodox church near coastal resort of Ayia Napa, Cyprus.
6 of 8  — The moon is seen over the landmark Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, India, on Saturday.
The moon is seen over the landmark Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, India, on Saturday.
7 of 8  — The full moon rises behind a steeple with crosses of an Orthodox church in the town of Novogrudok, Belarus.
The full moon rises behind a steeple with crosses of an Orthodox church in the town of Novogrudok, Belarus.
8 of 8  — The moon hangs over Chevy Chase, Md., Saturday night.
The moon hangs over Chevy Chase, Md., Saturday night.

Head outside at sunset tonight and look up at the sky. If the full moon seems a tad larger than normal to you, that means one of two things: You are exceptionally perceptive, or you were already expecting to be dazzled, after hearing some of the buzz about this year's "supermoon."

It turns out that all full moons are not created equal. That's because the moon's orbit around the Earth isn't a perfect circle — it's an ellipse. And tonight, we're in luck.

"We will have moon closest to the Earth at the exact moment, or within a minute or two of when it becomes full," says Andrew Fraknoi at Foothill College in Los Altos, Calif., and senior educator at the Astronomical Society of the Pacific. "And this has no cosmic danger or significance but it means the moon will be a little bit brighter and a little bit bigger in our sky."

Fraknoi says this supermoon is a good excuse to take a romantic stroll. And for the best Hollywood effect, head out around sunset, when the moon is close to the horizon.

"When you look at the moon on the horizon, especially when there are buildings in the distance, it looks huge," he says. "And because this supermoon will be a tiny bit bigger, it will be an especially interesting moon illusion this Saturday night."

The moon illusion is simply a trick of the eye, but a convincing one.

Beachgoers know that high tides are higher and low tides are lower around full moons. The supermoon does add a bit of an extra tug, since it's a little bit closer to Earth than usual.

"But the difference of it being a little bit closer in its orbit or a little bit farther is only a question of about an inch in the height of the water," Fraknoi says.

So if you were expecting a supermoon to rock your world, sorry. You'll have better luck waiting for a giant asteroid to smash into our planet.

But there is a darker side to this story. Fraknoi says it used to be that events like supermoons and planetary conjunctions were 100 percent happy news, "but now more and more, I think partly because of tabloid television, when something is happening in the sky, it leads people to be afraid. Astronomer David Morrison has coined this new phrase called 'cosmophobia.' "

Since sunlight falls on all the moon's surface at some point, astronomers will tell you that the moon does not actually have a dark side — despite what we learned from Pink Floyd. But the human mind apparently does.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

ScienceScienceMoon
Richard Harris
Award-winning journalist Richard Harris has reported on a wide range of topics in science, medicine and the environment since he joined NPR in 1986. In early 2014, his focus shifted from an emphasis on climate change and the environment to biomedical research.
See stories by Richard Harris
Related Content