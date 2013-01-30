Pennsylvania Judge Denies Sandusky Request For New Trial

A Pennsylvania judge on Wednesday denied a motion by former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky for a new trial.

Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of sexual abuse of minors back in October. He was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in jail.

Michael Sisak of the The Citizens' Voice in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., reports on Twitter:

"Judge denies all of #Sandusky's post-sentence motions, affirming 30-60-year sentence, setting path to further appeals."

The AP reports that Judge John Cleland ruled that Sandusky's attorney had "enough time to prepare for trial."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.