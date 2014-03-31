© 2020 KUT

Sports

Frozen Beer! Bacon On A Stick! Choomongous? Presenting Texas Rangers’ New Foods

By Eric Aasen
Published March 31, 2014 at 1:06 PM CDT
The Choomongous -- it's humongous! It's named after Shin-Soo Choo, the new Rangers outfielder. It's a two-foot-long sandwich topped with Asian beef and spicy slaw.
Opening day for the Texas Rangers is Monday. The Rangers play the Phillies at 1:05 p.m. And Tanner Scheppers is the Rangers’ Opening Day starter, replacing Yu Darvish, who’s on the disabled list and dealing with stiffness in his neck.

We’re not going to preview the season right now. What we are interested in, though, is what’s new to eat. And the answer is … big! The bigger, the better. 

The Rangers unveiled their menu last week. Here’s a look at what you can eat at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Bacon on a Stick

Bacon on a Stick. Thick slabs of bacon are covered with a maple glaze.
Credit Metroplex Sportservice/Texas Rangers
Brisket Dog

The Brisket Dog. Nolan Ryan all-beef hot dog, topped with chopped brisket and onions.
Credit Metroplex Sportservice/Texas Rangers
Sidewinders Fries

Sidewinders Fries. Features craft beer batter.
Credit Metroplex Sportservice/Texas Rangers
Brisket Sausage

Brisket Sausage. The sausage is made from all-beef brisket. It's served with fried onions and barbecue sauce on top of a roll.
Credit Metroplex Sportservice/Texas Rangers
Southwest Cobb Salad

Southwest Cobb Salad. It's a bit healthier than many of the other new foods.
Credit Metroplex Sportservice/Texas Rangers
Texas BBQ Sampler

Texas BBQ Sampler. It includes marinated chicken, smoked sausage and smoked brisket. It's served on top of onions and peppers and served with chipotle barbecue sauce and Texas Toast.
Credit Metroplex Sportservice/Texas Rangers
Frozen Beer? Frozen Beer!

Frozen Beer. Wash it all down with some frozen beer. It'll keep your brew nice and cool during those hot summer days at the ballpark -- oops. We mean Globe Life Park. Also, several new wines are available.
Credit Metroplex Sportservice/Texas Rangers
Other items on the menu

Mexican Style Shrimp Cocktail: Chilled shrimp tossed with spicy cocktail sauce, pico de gallo and avocado. Served with tortilla chips

Caprese Salad: Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, light pesto sauce.

Ancho Honey Glazed Pork Chop: Ancho honey glazed rack of pork, oven roasted vegetables, red skin potatoes.

New wines:Mark West Pinot Noir, Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc, Diseno Malbec and Toasted Head Chardonnay.

Eric Aasen
Eric Aasen is KERA’s managing editor. He helps lead the station's news department, including radio and digital reporters, producers and newscasters. He also oversees , the station’s news website, and manages the station's . He reports and writes stories for the website and contributes pieces to KERA radio. He's discussed breaking news live on various public radio programs, including The Takeaway, Here & Now and Texas Standard, as well as radio and TV programs in New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
