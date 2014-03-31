Frozen Beer! Bacon On A Stick! Choomongous? Presenting Texas Rangers’ New Foods
Opening day for the Texas Rangers is Monday. The Rangers play the Phillies at 1:05 p.m. And Tanner Scheppers is the Rangers’ Opening Day starter, replacing Yu Darvish, who’s on the disabled list and dealing with stiffness in his neck.
We’re not going to preview the season right now. What we are interested in, though, is what’s new to eat. And the answer is … big! The bigger, the better.
The Rangers unveiled their menu last week. Here’s a look at what you can eat at Globe Life Park in Arlington.
Bacon on a Stick
Brisket Dog
Sidewinders Fries
Brisket Sausage
Southwest Cobb Salad
Texas BBQ Sampler
Frozen Beer? Frozen Beer!
Other items on the menu
Mexican Style Shrimp Cocktail: Chilled shrimp tossed with spicy cocktail sauce, pico de gallo and avocado. Served with tortilla chips
Caprese Salad: Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, light pesto sauce.
Ancho Honey Glazed Pork Chop: Ancho honey glazed rack of pork, oven roasted vegetables, red skin potatoes.
New wines:Mark West Pinot Noir, Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc, Diseno Malbec and Toasted Head Chardonnay.
