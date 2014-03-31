Frozen Beer! Bacon On A Stick! Choomongous? Presenting Texas Rangers’ New Foods

Opening day for the Texas Rangers is Monday. The Rangers play the Phillies at 1:05 p.m. And Tanner Scheppers is the Rangers’ Opening Day starter, replacing Yu Darvish, who’s on the disabled list and dealing with stiffness in his neck.

We’re not going to preview the season right now. What we are interested in, though, is what’s new to eat. And the answer is … big! The bigger, the better.

The Rangers unveiled their menu last week. Here’s a look at what you can eat at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Bacon on a Stick

Credit Metroplex Sportservice/Texas Rangers Bacon on a Stick. Thick slabs of bacon are covered with a maple glaze.

Brisket Dog

Credit Metroplex Sportservice/Texas Rangers The Brisket Dog. Nolan Ryan all-beef hot dog, topped with chopped brisket and onions.

Sidewinders Fries

Credit Metroplex Sportservice/Texas Rangers Sidewinders Fries. Features craft beer batter.

Brisket Sausage

Credit Metroplex Sportservice/Texas Rangers Brisket Sausage. The sausage is made from all-beef brisket. It's served with fried onions and barbecue sauce on top of a roll.

Southwest Cobb Salad

Credit Metroplex Sportservice/Texas Rangers Southwest Cobb Salad. It's a bit healthier than many of the other new foods.

Texas BBQ Sampler

Credit Metroplex Sportservice/Texas Rangers Texas BBQ Sampler. It includes marinated chicken, smoked sausage and smoked brisket. It's served on top of onions and peppers and served with chipotle barbecue sauce and Texas Toast.

Frozen Beer? Frozen Beer!

Credit Metroplex Sportservice/Texas Rangers Frozen Beer. Wash it all down with some frozen beer. It'll keep your brew nice and cool during those hot summer days at the ballpark -- oops. We mean Globe Life Park. Also, several new wines are available.

Other items on the menu

Mexican Style Shrimp Cocktail: Chilled shrimp tossed with spicy cocktail sauce, pico de gallo and avocado. Served with tortilla chips

Caprese Salad: Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, light pesto sauce.

Ancho Honey Glazed Pork Chop: Ancho honey glazed rack of pork, oven roasted vegetables, red skin potatoes.

New wines:Mark West Pinot Noir, Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc, Diseno Malbec and Toasted Head Chardonnay.

