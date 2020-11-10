PHOTOS: Austin FC Stadium Nears Completion Ahead Of 2021 Soccer Season

Austin FC is just months away from fielding a team at its new Major League Soccer stadium off Burnet Road and Braker Lane. The field turf has been laid and the stadium is nearly complete.

“This is a couple of years in the making and to be able to see it now in a 75% complete state, it’s exciting,” Austin FC President Andy Loughnane told KUT.

Construction workers work on the roof of the stadium on Tuesday.

He said the stadium will have a familiar feel for those who have seen some of the newer MLS soccer-only facilities. Gensler, the architecture firm designing the stadium, and its lead architect are the same that completed Los Angeles FC’s stadium two years ago.

“This is a stadium that has some design features that are absolutely crafted upon the expertise built from the stadium before us and the stadium before that, but our finishing touches are the touches that will be unique to Austin,” Loughnane said.

The stadium is 75% complete.

Those touches will include specific choices for food and music to create a fan experience that looks, sounds and even smells (barbecue) like Austin.

Construction is on schedule to be completed in the spring around the time Austin FC begins its first MLS season.

A sign asks people to stay off the newly laid field.

Seating continues to be installed at the stadium.

The pitch, made of platinum seashore paspalum was laid two weeks ago. The team uses grow lights to substitute for sunlight on cloudy days.

Construction is expected to be done in the Spring.