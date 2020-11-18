Austin FC Unveils Jersey For Debut 2021 Major League Soccer Season

Austin’s expansion Major League Soccer team, the Austin FC, unveiled its 2021 uniforms – or kits in soccer parlance – on Wednesday. The team's colors, black and green, featured prominently in vertical strips down the front.

"The kit or the jersey is a really meaningful thing,” James Ruth, senior vice president of marketing for Austin FC, said. “It's meaningful within all sports, but I think there's a little bit more lore when it comes to soccer jerseys because it's a major opportunity to tell your story as a club; how you connect with your city; who you are and ultimately what type of club for us, you know, initially out of the gate that we want to be.”

Austin FC/MLS An explainer of all the different features on Austin FC's new jersey.

Adidas manufactures the kit. The jersey will have two sponsors: Yeti across the chest and Netspend on the sleeve.

“[It’s] really been fantastic to see so much partnership between the club and other businesses that are from Austin,” Ruth said. “It’s been really awesome to see that come together.”

Team officials say its stadium is 75% complete. Its training facility is nearing completion, too. The team will have its MLS expansion draft on Dec. 15 when it will choose from available players already on other MLS rosters.

MLS officials are not planning to delay the start of the 2021 season due to COVID-19. That means Austin FC is on track to begin play in less than four months.

