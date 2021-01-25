Austin FC Will Play In 'Q2 Stadium' When Major League Soccer Gets Underway

Austin FC has announced a partnership with Q2 Holdings, Inc., for naming rights for the stadium at McKalla Place.

"It's great to have a local company stepping up and believing in Austin FC," team owner Anthony Precourt said. "Having the stadium called Q2 Stadium is a great honor for us."

Q2 is a financial software company that helps banks connect with customers digitally for things like account management and loan applications. Terms of the stadium deal were not disclosed.

"It's a long-term commitment, it's a significant commitment from Q2," Precourt said. "We've always aimed to be a top-tier club in terms of all of our metrics, and this puts us in the top tier in terms of our commercial business."

Major League Soccer officials announced Monday they are planning to start the regular season about a month later than normal, on April 3, with preseason games starting as soon as late February. The timeline means Austin FC will spend the beginning of the season away from Q2 Stadium.

Michael Minasi/KUT Austin FC hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday to announce the stadium’s new name.

"We're 90% complete with the actual stadium itself," Precourt said. "You can see that we've come a long way in 17 months. We still have some work to do with some of the infrastructure outside of the stadium. We're working hard and hopeful we'll be hosting games here by the summer."

This story has been updated.

