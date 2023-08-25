© 2023 KUT Public Media

U.S. Men's National Team to return to Austin this fall

KUT 90.5 | By Jimmy Maas
Published August 25, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT
Team USA will return to Q2 for the sixth time in November when the U.S. Men's National Team plays a CONCACAF quarterfinal.

The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team will be returning to Austin's Q2 Stadium this fall to play a quarterfinal match of the CONCACAF Nations League Tournament.

Their opponent for the Nov. 16 match is yet to be determined. The winner of the game will qualify for Copa America in 2024, South America’s premier international tournament.

The USMNT has won the CONCACAF Nations League tournament both times it has been held.

This would be the fourth time the USMNT has played at Q2. The team shut out their prior three opponents, Jamaica and Qatar in 2021, and Granada last year. The U.S. Women's National Team played the first-ever game at the stadium in 2021.

