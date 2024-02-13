Introducing ¡Vamos Verde!, a biweekly podcast about all things Austin FC

KUT and KUTX Studios and Austin FC are collaborating on ¡Vamos Verde!, a new biweekly podcast celebrating the intersection of soccer and culture in Austin.

“We’re excited to launch this collaboration with KUT and KUTX,” Austin FC President Andy Loughnane said. “This new podcast will give listeners an opportunity to get to know our players, coaches and leaders away from the soccer field.”

The podcast will be hosted by KUT News’ Jimmy Maas and Juan Garcia.

“We’re gonna explore the culture of Austin FC,” Maas said. “We want to hear from the players and staff about their lives on and off the field. And we want to talk to the fans about the art, the music, the comedy — all the things that make going to an Austin FC game so fun.”

In addition to the podcast, Austin FC players will take part in My KUTX Guest DJ sets on KUTX. Plus, excerpts from the season will run on KUT News throughout the year.

The first episode drops on all streaming platforms Feb. 29, with new episodes out every other Thursday. Listen to the trailer on kut.org/vamosverde or your favorite podcast platform.

