© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: UT joins SEC with a bang — and some injuries

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published July 1, 2024 at 1:34 PM CDT
Cheerleaders and the Longhorn Band perform their routine for the Bevo Parade during UT's SEC Celebration on the South Mall on June 30, 2024. KUT News/ Manoo Sirivelu
Manoo Sirivelu
/
KUT News
Cheerleaders and the Longhorn Band perform during the Bevo Parade at UT's SEC celebration Sunday.

UT Austin kicked off its entrance to the Southeastern Conference on Sunday with a parade, photo ops with the UT mascot Bevo, fireworks and a concert by none other than Pitbull. The event drew large, sweaty crowds as the heat index (or "feels like" temperature) climbed into the triple digits.

Medics transported one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by a "crowd surge/crush," according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Two other people were also hospitalized for "unrelated non-life-threatening medical issues."

Fernanda Cortez takes a picture with Bevo XV during UT's SEC Celebration on the South Mall on June 30, 2024. /
Manoo Sirivelu
/
KUT News
Fernanda Cortez takes a picture with Bevo XV on the South Mall.
SEC college flags hung outside Mezes Hall during UT's SEC Celebration on the South Mall on June 30, 2024. KUT News/
Manoo Sirivelu
/
KUT News
SEC college flags fly outside Mezes Hall during the celebration.
Mateo and Sebastian Rocha, age 9, cool with wet towels as they wait in line for the Ferris wheel during UT's SEC Celebration on the South Mall on June 30, 2024.
Manoo Sirivelu
/
KUT News
Nine-year-olds Mateo and Sebastian Rocha cool themselves with wet towels as they wait in line for the Ferris wheel.
Sloane and Sienna, aged 6 and 11, slide down the "Fun Slide" during UT's SEC Celebration on the South Mall on June 30, 2024. KUT News/ Manoo Sirivelu
Manoo Sirivelu
/
KUT News
Sloane and Sienna, ages 6 and 11, slide down a slide along 21st Street on campus.
Crowds enjoy food, drinks and amusement rides on 21st Street during UT's SEC Celebration on June 30, 2024. KUT News/
Manoo Sirivelu
/
KUT News
Crowds line up for food, drinks and amusement rides along 21st Street.
The crowd boos the screen as OU is featured on the SEC Now: Live From Texas broadcast during UT's SEC Celebration on the South Mall on June 30, 2024. KUT News/
Manoo Sirivelu
/
KUT News
The crowd boos as UT rival the University of Oklahoma is featured on a screen showing the "SEC Now: Live From Texas" broadcast.
Hook Em' raises a hook em' sign to the crowd at the ceremony during UT's SEC Celebration on the Tower Mall on June 30, 2024. KUT News/ Manoo Sirivelu
Manoo Sirivelu
/
KUT News
Hook 'Em raises his signature sign to the crowd at an official ceremony welcoming UT to the SEC at the Tower Stage.
Pitbull performs at the Tower stage finishing UT's SEC Celebration on the Main Mall on June 30, 2024.
Manoo Sirivelu
/
KUT News
Pitbull performs at the Tower Stage at the end of the all-day celebration.
Fireworks conclude the ceremony during UT's SEC Celebration on the Tower Mall on June 30, 2024. KUT News/ Manoo Sirivelu
Manoo Sirivelu
/
KUT News
Fireworks conclude the SEC ceremony shortly before Pitbull's performance.
Tags
Sports SECUT FootballTexas FootballUT AustinCollege FootballKUT
KUT Staff
See stories by KUT Staff
Related Content