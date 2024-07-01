Photos: UT joins SEC with a bang — and some injuries

UT Austin kicked off its entrance to the Southeastern Conference on Sunday with a parade, photo ops with the UT mascot Bevo, fireworks and a concert by none other than Pitbull. The event drew large, sweaty crowds as the heat index (or "feels like" temperature) climbed into the triple digits.

Medics transported one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by a "crowd surge/crush," according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Two other people were also hospitalized for "unrelated non-life-threatening medical issues."

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Fernanda Cortez takes a picture with Bevo XV on the South Mall.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News SEC college flags fly outside Mezes Hall during the celebration.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Nine-year-olds Mateo and Sebastian Rocha cool themselves with wet towels as they wait in line for the Ferris wheel.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Sloane and Sienna, ages 6 and 11, slide down a slide along 21st Street on campus.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Crowds line up for food, drinks and amusement rides along 21st Street.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News The crowd boos as UT rival the University of Oklahoma is featured on a screen showing the "SEC Now: Live From Texas" broadcast.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Hook 'Em raises his signature sign to the crowd at an official ceremony welcoming UT to the SEC at the Tower Stage.

Manoo Sirivelu / KUT News Pitbull performs at the Tower Stage at the end of the all-day celebration.