Here are all the Austin-area athletes who have won medals in the Paris Olympics — so far

KUT 90.5 | By Katy McAfee
Published August 1, 2024 at 5:03 AM CDT
A mural of a man in a U.S.A. jersey running in front of an American flag
Patricia Lim
/
KUT
A mural of Fred Kerley was painted in Taylor after he earned a silver medal in 2021. He's competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics for Team USA in track and field.

Over 40 athletes with ties to Austin are competing in the Paris Olympics this summer. Here’s who's brought home a medal, so far:

Carson Foster 

Foster attended UT Austin from 2020-2024 — and he’s got a Texas Longhorn tattoo on his ribs to prove it. He won a bronze medal in the 400-meter individual medley race with a time of 4:08.66. (Michael Phelps holds the Olympic record for that race with a time of 4:03.84.)

Luke Hobson

Hobson just finished his junior year at UT Austin where he’s won five NCAA Championships. He won a bronze medal for the 200-meter freestyle race — and it was extremely close. He finished with a time of 1:44.79. The first and second-place winners finished in 1.44.72 and 1:44.74, respectively.

Drew Kibler

Kibler — who graduated from UT Austin in 2022 — raced with Foster, Hobson and Connecticut-born swimmer Kieran Smith to win silver in the men's 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay with a time of 7:00.78. Great Britain took home gold with a time of 6:59.43.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates as the games continue.
Katy McAfee
