Here are all the Austin-area athletes who have won medals in the Paris Olympics — so far

Over 40 athletes with ties to Austin are competing in the Paris Olympics this summer. Here’s who's brought home a medal, so far:

Carson Foster

Foster attended UT Austin from 2020-2024 — and he’s got a Texas Longhorn tattoo on his ribs to prove it. He won a bronze medal in the 400-meter individual medley race with a time of 4:08.66. (Michael Phelps holds the Olympic record for that race with a time of 4:03.84.)

Luke Hobson

Hobson just finished his junior year at UT Austin where he’s won five NCAA Championships. He won a bronze medal for the 200-meter freestyle race — and it was extremely close. He finished with a time of 1:44.79. The first and second-place winners finished in 1.44.72 and 1:44.74, respectively.

Drew Kibler

Kibler — who graduated from UT Austin in 2022 — raced with Foster, Hobson and Connecticut-born swimmer Kieran Smith to win silver in the men's 4 x 200-meter freestyle relay with a time of 7:00.78. Great Britain took home gold with a time of 6:59.43.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates as the games continue.