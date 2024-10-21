© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fans and celebrities flock to COTA for Formula 1 Grand Prix

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published October 21, 2024 at 1:34 PM CDT
From left, Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Team Monaco, Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. of Team Spain and Frédéric Vasseur, principal of the Scuderia Ferrari, celebrate their win with their team at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUT News
From left, Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Team Monaco, Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. of Team Spain and Frédéric Vasseur, principal of the Scuderia Ferrari, celebrate their win with their team at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

Fans and celebrities from around the world gathered at the Circuit of the Americas for the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix over the weekend. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari ultimately came out on top in a Sunday finish as spectators packed the stands. Our photographers Renee Dominguez and Patricia Lim were there to give us a look at the events over the weekend.

Cars race during the finals of the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Cars race during the finals of the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Gordon Ramsay stops to talk with fans during Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUT News
Chef Gordon Ramsay stops to talk with fans during Formula 1 Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders pose for a photo with fans.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders pose for a photo with fans U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
A spectator wears an F1 Ferrari hat at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
A spectator wears an F1 Ferrari hat at the racetrack.
Reserve driver for Alpine Jack Doohan takes a picture with a fan.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUT News
Reserve driver for Alpine Jack Doohan takes a picture with a fan.
Race cars drive along the track at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUT News
Race cars drive along the track at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Mercedes-AMG Petronas races at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Mercedes-AMG Petronas races at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Scuderia Ferrari of Team Monaco's car tire shows wear after crossing the finish line for the win at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Patricia Lim
/
KUT News
Scuderia Ferrari of Team Monaco's car tire shows wear after crossing the finish line for the win.
Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Team Monaco, who came in first place, takes a selfie at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUT News
Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Team Monaco, who came in first place, takes a selfie.
Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Team Monaco and Frédéric Vasseur, Principal of the Scuderia Ferrari, celebrate their win at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUT News
Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Team Monaco and Frédéric Vasseur, principal of the Scuderia Ferrari, celebrate their win.
From left, head race strategist Ravin Jain, Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. of Team Spain, who came in second place, Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Team Monaco, who came in first place, and Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, who came in third place, stand on the podium at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUT News
From left, head race strategist Ravin Jain, Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. of Team Spain, who came in second place, Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Team Monaco, who came in first place, and Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, who came in third place, stand on the podium.
Head race strategist Ravin Jain, Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. of Team Spain, who came in second place, Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Team Monaco, who came in first place, and Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, who came in third place, celebrate their wins at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUT News
Head race strategist Ravin Jain, Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. of Team Spain, who came in second place, Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Team Monaco, who came in first place, and Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, who came in third place, celebrate their wins at the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Tags
Sports Circuit Of The AmericasFormula 1KUTF1
KUT Staff
See stories by KUT Staff