Fans and celebrities flock to COTA for Formula 1 Grand Prix

Fans and celebrities from around the world gathered at the Circuit of the Americas for the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix over the weekend. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari ultimately came out on top in a Sunday finish as spectators packed the stands. Our photographers Renee Dominguez and Patricia Lim were there to give us a look at the events over the weekend.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Cars race during the finals of the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

Renee Dominguez / KUT News Chef Gordon Ramsay stops to talk with fans during Formula 1 Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders pose for a photo with fans U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

Patricia Lim / KUT News A spectator wears an F1 Ferrari hat at the racetrack.

Renee Dominguez / KUT News Reserve driver for Alpine Jack Doohan takes a picture with a fan.

Renee Dominguez / KUT News Race cars drive along the track at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Mercedes-AMG Petronas races at the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

Patricia Lim / KUT News Scuderia Ferrari of Team Monaco's car tire shows wear after crossing the finish line for the win.

Renee Dominguez / KUT News Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Team Monaco, who came in first place, takes a selfie.

Renee Dominguez / KUT News Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Team Monaco and Frédéric Vasseur, principal of the Scuderia Ferrari, celebrate their win.

Renee Dominguez / KUT News From left, head race strategist Ravin Jain, Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. of Team Spain, who came in second place, Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Team Monaco, who came in first place, and Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, who came in third place, stand on the podium.