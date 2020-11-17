Station Information

-
KUT and KUTX's leadership has posted a letter to our listeners on the station's efforts to better reflect the diversity of our audience. The letter was…
-
As a media organization, KUT and KUTX have a responsibility to reflect the diverse culture, issues and lives of residents of Central Texas and the state.…
-
As a community-funded organization, KUT and KUTX are committed to equitable, inclusive business practices. We recognize the need for greater outreach to…
-
The KUT and KUTX audience and membership are overwhelmingly white. As a community service, it is imperative that we commit to outreach and engagement to…
-
The 2020 Texas Book Festival is hosting its 25th anniversary online, now through Nov. 15, and, as media sponsors, KUT and “Texas Standard” are proud to…
-
Listen Friday, Oct. 30, for a Texas Ofrende from "Texas Standard"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought death and sorrow to every Texas community. But the…
-
Story About an East Texas High School Marching Band Cited for "Suspenseful Storytelling"AUSTIN, Texas — Oct. 12, 2020 — A story about an East Texas high…
-
*All thank you gifts should be mailed out by Mid-December.KUT-KUTX Tote Bag - $5 per monthWhether you’re going on a picnic, visiting your favorite…
-
AUSTIN, Texas – Oct. 5, 2020 – A new podcast from KUT and KUTX Studios explores the many ways the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the live music scene in…
-
Lee esta historia en español. More than two years ago, KUT started to keep track of the demographics of the sources we use on-air in our local news…
-
“Texas Standard” Labor Day special explores the fastest-growing population in Texas: Asian Americans“Overlooked No More: How Asian Texans Shape the State” airs Sept. 7Hour-long specials can be powerful and offer a chance to do a deep dive on a topic that…
-
Public radio show spotlights luminaries and their work advancing the quality of African American lifeAUSTIN, Texas – August 31, 2020 – KUT 90.5’s “In…