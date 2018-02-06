Advisory Board
The KUT Public Media Advisory Board provides advice and support to further the public service and educational objectives of the station.
Meeting Dates
Nov. 6, 2020 (via Zoom, mtg ID 960 2028 5452)
June 12, 2020 (via Zoom)
All meetings begin at 11:30 a.m. and are held in the KUT Community Room, at the KUT Public Media Studios, located in the Belo Center for New Media, 300 W. Dean Keeton, Austin, Texas 78712.
KUT and KUTX are units of The University of Texas at Austin, which is governed by the University of Texas System Board of Regents. The Board holds regular meetings in February, May, July, August, November and December. Learn more about how to attend these meetings in person or via webcast.
Advisory Board Members
Dr. Jay Bernhardt, dean of the Moody College of Communication
Russell Croman
Debbie Hiott, executive director and general manager, KUT Public Media
Ali Khataw
Klee Kleber, chairman
Ken Lauber
Richard Marcus
Jason Neulander
Adrian Quesada
Shubhada Saxena
Tara A. Trower, vice chairwoman
Lynn Yeldell